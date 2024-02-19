© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rock band Grandaddy has returned — years after enduring a tragedy

By Taylor Haney
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:09 AM EST

Indie-rock band Grandaddy releases its first album of new material since the death of bassist Kevin Garcia.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Taylor Haney
Taylor Haney is a producer and director for NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Taylor Haney

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate