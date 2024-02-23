© 2024 Connecticut Public

Major League Baseball players have been thrown a curveball

Published February 23, 2024 at 6:17 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Major League Baseball players have been thrown a curveball. The league's new Nike-designed, Fanatics-produced uniforms are supposed to be lighter and stretchier. Instead, the new threads have faced a laundry list of complaints, now including see-through pants. Several player portraits show uniform shirttails right through the front of their pants. Nike says they are working to address the issue, but, hey, as a journalist, I completely understand the need for transparency. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

