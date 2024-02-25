© 2024 Connecticut Public

A preview of the Michigan's presidential primary

By Sarah McCammon,
Elena Moore
Published February 25, 2024 at 5:50 PM EST

One day after the South Carolina primary, Nikki Haley and former president Trump are looking ahead. NPR's Scott Detrow previews the Michigan primary.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR.
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Elena Moore

