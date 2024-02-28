© 2024 Connecticut Public

Tiny Desk Premiere: Butcher Brown

By Nikki Birch
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:01 AM EST

The "solar music" Butcher Brown brought to Tiny Desk was hot and funky from the count-in. What is solar music? It's the term the band uses to describe the various musical inspirations that influence its sound — simply put, everything under the sun. And everyone who attended this Tiny Desk Concert was feeling it. There were stank faces aplenty.

Hailing from Richmond, Va., a city that has given us musical icons like D'Angelo, Lonnie Liston Smith and the comedic weirdness of Gwar, Butcher Brown's cultivation of psychedelic jazz funk with a hip-hop polish has produced its latest album, Solar Music, and proves why the band gets "daps from the jazz cats, the rap scene, the indie scene and everyone else," according to drummer Corey Fonville.

The collective musical ingenuity of the band shines through on the extremely danceable "No Way Around It," the vibey interlude "Fohbliv" and head nodders including "DYKWYD" and "I Can Say to You." Butcher Brown brings it every time.

SET LIST

  • "No Way Around It"
  • "Fohbliv"
  • "Frontline"
  • "DYKWYD"
  • "I Can Say To You"


MUSICIANS

  • DJ Harrison: keys
  • Tennishu: vocals, saxophone
  • Morgan Burrs: guitar
  • Andy Randazzo: bass
  • Corey Fonville: drums


TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Nikki Birch
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai     
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault 
  • Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Elle Mannion
  • Photographer: Estefania Mitre
  • Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills 
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nikki Birch

