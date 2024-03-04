© 2024 Connecticut Public

As immigrant communities grow in CT, A Wallingford organization empowers the community

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:04 PM EST
From left, Melisa Juárez, client services and program manager, Jeffrey R. Necio, Chairman, Lizandra Mejías-Salinas, Assistant Executive Director, Adriana Rodriguez, Executive Director.
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
/
Connecticut Public
A meeting of members of the Spanish Community of Wallingford (SCOW), includes (from left) Melisa Juárez, client services and program manager, Jeffrey R. Necio, chairman, Lizandra Mejías-Salinas, assistant executive director, and Adriana Rodriguez, executive Director.

In recent years, Wallingford, Conn., has witnessed a notable surge in its Hispanic community, reflecting broader demographic shifts across the state and the nation. With an estimated 11% of the town population now identifying as Hispanic or Latino, a local community groups says the vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions enriches Wallingford's social landscape.

Lisandra Mejia Salinas, the Assistant Executive Director of the Spanish Community of Wallingford (SCOW), sheds light on the organization's history, its evolving services, and the vibrant Hispanic community it serves.

“Our state is growing with Latinos, and with that comes a responsibility to cover those needs as well,” Mejia-Salinas said.

Established 52 years ago, the organization emerged from the grassroots efforts of local Hispanic residents in response to the unmet needs of Wallingford's Hispanic and Latino population.

In response to the difficulties in accessing vital resources such as healthcare, education, and employment, a small group of Latino community members formed an organization, initially working from a garage. Despite ongoing challenges, the community's situation has seen limited improvement. However, the Spanish Community of Wallingford (SCOW) emerged as a crucial entity, providing essential services like interpretation, translation, and referrals to support the integration and success of community members.

“I would love to see more advocacy to represent the community and to advocate for interpretation,” Mejia-Salinas said.

One of the organization's key focuses is advocacy for increased representation and multilingual accessibility, particularly in legal and medical services. With a growing immigrant population, Mejia-Salinas said there is a pressing need for more Spanish-speaking professionals and interpreters across various sectors.

Mejia-Salinas said the organization has recently witnessed an influx of immigrants from Ecuador, Colombia, and Venezuela, contributing to the community's diversity and vitality. But, she said her organization is also helping English Language Learners from different backgrounds.

“We have currently Morocco, a few people from China, we have people from Italy, we've gotten a few Ukrainians, yes we've and we have a few African families come in for services as well and for ESL classes,” Mejia-Salinas said. “So 80% being the Hispanic Latino community that we serve and 20% the non-Hispanic.”

The group’s impact extends beyond Wallingford, she said, welcoming individuals from neighboring towns and cities who seek its services and support. The organization is committed to inclusivity and empowerment, transcending geographical boundaries, and embodying the spirit of community and solidarity with immigrants of all backgrounds.

“We get the question a lot too. Do I have to be Hispanic, or do I need to know Spanish in order to participate in your programs? And in your services? And the answer is no, everybody who walks through our doors gets the same access, the same treatment,” Mejia-Salinas said.

The organization has become crucial in educating and engaging the community and its youth, according to Mejia-Salinas, in civic participation and awareness. Through programs like Adelante America, young people are equipped with leadership skills and civic knowledge, preparing them to become active and informed citizens.

“During election time, we will also teach them a little bit about what a ballot looks like, what is an election, why it is important to vote,” said Mejia-Salinas. “So that is something that on a yearly basis is covered because it's never too early to learn about your rights and your responsibilities.”

As the Hispanic community continues to grow and thrive in Wallingford, Mejia-Salinas said support, empowerment, and advocacy are essential to enrich the lives of countless individuals and families who are the state's future.
