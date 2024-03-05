© 2024 Connecticut Public

What's motivating voters to turn out for the presidential primary in Texas?

By Ashley Lopez
Published March 5, 2024 at 5:03 AM EST

Voters in Texas say concerns about immigration and democracy are among the issues driving them to the polls in this presidential primary election.

Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.

