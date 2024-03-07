During the Robert Card manhunt, this Army reservist had intel. He couldn't find someone to listen

Androscoggin Sheriffs Deputy Matthew Noyes had a lot of information to share about Robert Card shortly after he committed the worst mass shooting in state history last October. But Noyes on Thursday told the commission investigating the massacre that the Maine State Police officials overseeing the manhunt were reluctant to listen.



Noyes served with Card in the Army Reserves and he was part of a team that escorted him to a psychiatric evaluation in New York a few months before he killed 18 people and wounded 13 others. He also assisted in the manhunt for Card on Oct. 25.

Testifying under oath after being subpoenaed, Noyes told the commission that he attempted to brief a Maine State Police detective about Card the night of the shooting, but that he was only given a couple of minutes to do so.

He also criticized state police's management of the manhunt, which he described as chaotic and marked by poor communication.

"I've heard a lot of critique about self-dispatching and self-deploying," he said. "I also agree that this can be a dangerous situation and cause inevitably more chaos. However, self-dispatching is what happens as a result of little to no direction in the field."

Noyes was referring to previous testimony from state police officials who said local police took it upon themselves look for Card, complicating the search.

Noyes was one of five Army reservists who testified Thursday after being subpoenaed by the commission.

Commission chairman Daniel Wathen said some witnesses might have to be called back because the Army had sent a large tranche of documents the night before the hearing that had not been reviewed.

For that reason, much of the commission's questioning centered on establishing the reservists' roles and training and their interactions with Card.

Noyes was one of the reservists who intervened last July when Card began exhibiting threatening behavior and got into an altercation with a member of his unit. He was one of the reservists who appeared in body camera footage released in February that showed New York State Police confronting Card during an Army training mission, although his identity was obscured by the video.

It was during that encounter that Card was ordered by his Army superiors to get a psychiatric evaluation at Keller Army Community Hospital. He would later spend two weeks at a private psychiatric hospital, but neither that stay, nor subsequent warnings from reservists to local law enforcement, would prevent him from carrying out the worst mass shooting in Maine history.

Noyes told the commission that he wished more had been done after the incident in July, but he also thought the intervention might have worked.

"I felt good about what we did," he said. "I thought he got the help he needed."

Tensions between the Maine State Police and local law enforcement were evident during the manhunt and have repeatedly surfaced during the commission's investigation.

Local authorities have come under scrutiny for not using Maine's yellow flag law to confiscate Card's arsenal of weapons, which one reservist pegged as worth between $20,000 and $30,000.

The Maine State Police has been criticized for a prolonged manhunt that shut down schools and businesses and ended nearly two days after the shooting when Card's body was found in a tractor-trailer about a mile from where he abandoned his car at a Lisbon boat launch on the night of the shooting. The trailer was located in a parking lot at a recycling center that had once employed him.

This story will be updated.