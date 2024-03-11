© 2024 Connecticut Public

Springfield police search for suspect after shot fired at Sci-Tech High School

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:53 PM EDT
The High School of Science and Technology in Springfield, Ma.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
The High School of Science and Technology in Springfield, Ma.

Police and school officials in Springfield have confirmed a single shot was fired at the High School of Science and Technology on State Street shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said no students or staff at the high school were injured and a police spokesperson said there is one suspect in custody, but the shooter is still at-large.

Police responded to the scene after a school resource officer, also a member of the Springfield Police Department, called in a large disturbance at the school.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the assailants were let in by a student. One suspect struck a victim and then fired the single shot through a window.

Warwick said students at the high school and STEM Middle Academy, which share a parking lot, and Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy nearby were all placed on lockdown during the incident.

"The safety of students and staff is the top priority for Springfield Public Schools and the district is committed to fully investigating the details of this matter," Warwick said in a prepared statement.

He said counseling services will be accessible to students and staff starting Tuesday morning, offering a safe space for those seeking assistance processing the unsettling events of today.

This is a developing story.

