© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This week's quiz has no shady edits (unlike a certain royal photo)

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:01 AM EDT
What's Kate looking at?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Frederic J. BROWN/AFP; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
What's Kate looking at?

This week, Captain Obvious reigned. She (why did you assume Captain Obvious was a man?) brought us an utterly predictable presidential deathmatch and reminded us to not stare directly at the sun. A prestige film by a prestige director based on a prestige book/life swept the Oscars.

Then TikTok wasconditionally banned by an institution whose members' median age is 57.9. (Don't worry, the bill has to go through the Senate and a president.) The House should have gotten into #restocktok before making such a rash decision! If Chinese propaganda is detergent pods thunking into a clear acrylic container, we're all in.

Anyway, good luck this week!

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content