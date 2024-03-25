© 2024 Connecticut Public

Chick-fil-A will begin using some antibiotics in its chicken again

By Ayana Archie
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A Chick-fil-A location in Philadelphia is shown Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
A Chick-fil-A location in Philadelphia is shown Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement it will begin using some antibiotics in its chicken, reversing its 2014 decision to use none.

The fast food company said it will now use "no antibiotics important to human medicine," but will use antibiotics intended for animals to treat sick chickens, beginning in spring of this year.

Chick-fil-A went antibiotic free in 2014, at a time when other chains such as Panera, Subway and McDonalds made similar pledges.

Chick-fil-A said it does not use fillers, artificial preservatives or hormones in its chicken.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ayana Archie

