Morning news brief

By Debbie Elliott,
Leila Fadel
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:10 AM EDT

Six people are presumed dead after the Baltimore bridge collapse. Gaza officials say 12 people drowned trying to get aid dropped aid. Federal agents raided two homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
