There’s only one requirement to join this Mass. literary society: read anything, from books to poems

On Nashua’s Public Library website, I found out about a Spanish literary society, called Los Literarios. Once a month over Zoom, men and women from New England and across the world talk for a few hours about whatever they’re reading. There’s no set agenda and no set book for the month.

Daniela Caride, a journalist and translator who lives in Groton, Mass., started the society in January 2023, was inspired by the book, “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society”. She wanted to have a space where strangers, friends, neighbors, or relatives could talk about books, just like it happens in the book but in another context - Guernsey during the German occupation.

“If things are hard, one can at least enter a book and live a little of that reality,” she said.

Daniela Caride created Los Literarios. She lives in Groton, Mass.

Caride wanted this experience to be pleasant, so when she started the group she didn't insist people read the same book. Instead, she wanted each person to talk about what they are reading, be it a poem, a play, an article, or any kind of text.

“To make this something nice, we wanted to take all the obligations out of the event,” Caride said. Even if someone just wants to listen, they are welcome.

Her first literary society was in English, created when she lived in Lincoln, Mass. When moving to Groton,Caride created a virtual version of it with the Groton Public Library’s support.

Caride wanted it to be online for her mom to be part of it. Her mom lives in Rio de Janeiro, is retired, and has free time.

“I thought it would be nice if there was an activity we could share,” Caride said. The group was more of a family affair to start, as Carides cousins and aunts joined.

Ammu Irivinti lives in Nashua and has been part of the group since early 2024. She said she felt welcome since the first time, although most of the participants were family. Irivintis's mom heard about the group through Nashua’s library and thought Irivinti could practice her Spanish there and also talk about her love for books.

She thinks Los Literarios “it's a good way to settle into a community or form those relationships that are for fun,” like books.

A romance book I recommended to the group.

But, the meeting went beyond books.

We talked about world issues, family anecdotes, and our jobs, and each person talked naturally with their magic. I never got bored.

Carolina Real, a Venezuelan who lives in Ayer, Mass., has been in the group for a year. She said she is surrounded by “great women” and “each one with a spectacular life story.” Real said she connects from the beach, the road, or when she is traveling, but tries not to miss the meeting.

“It's always nice to realize that so many people have the same passion as you,” Caride said, and that's why the conversation feels so intimate and personal.

The next meeting is on Friday, April 12.

Some recommendations from the meeting:

How to Stop Worrying and Start Living- Dale Carnegie

To Kill a Mockingbird- Harper Lee

On his blindness - Jorge Luis Borges

Your Money or Your Life - Vicki Robin

The Island of Missing Trees - Elif Shafak

Las siete vidas de Mason Daft - Pamela Stupia.

The Richest Man in Babylon - George S. Clason

I am Rome- Santiago Posteguillo

Las panteras y el templode Abelardo Castillo