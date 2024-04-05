© 2024 Connecticut Public

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women's Final Four. South Carolina awaits

Connecticut Public Radio | By Doug Feinberg / Associated Press
Published April 5, 2024 at 11:45 PM EDT
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke passes around UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland.
Morry Gash
/
AP
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke passes around UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night.

Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year's national semifinals. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school’s first championship, falling to LSU in the title game last season. Now Clark is one win away from bring her home state its first women’s basketball title in the final game of her college career.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland.
Morry Gash
/
AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland.

After a rough opening 30 minutes because of a swarming UConn defense, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer finally got going in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 51-all, Clark scored seven points in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the period to give Iowa a small cushion. UConn (33-6) got within 60-57 before the Hawkeyes scored six straight to take a 66-57 advantage.

UConn trailed 70-66 before Nika Muhl hit a 3-pointer after a steal with 39.3 seconds left to get the Huskies within one.

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke turned it over with 10 seconds left. UConn had a chance to take the lead, but Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul while setting a screen with 4.6 seconds left.

Stuelke scored 23 points to lead Iowa.

Bueckers and Edwards each scored 17 points for the Huskies.
Doug Feinberg / Associated Press
See stories by Doug Feinberg / Associated Press

