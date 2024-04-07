© 2024 Connecticut Public

South Carolina defeats Iowa to win the women's NCAA basketball championship

By Emma Bowman
Published April 7, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes over South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) during the first half of the Final Four college basketball championship game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes over South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) during the first half of the Final Four college basketball championship game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions, beating fellow top-seed rival Iowa and its star Caitlin Clark 87-75.

The win gives coach Dawn Staley and her team a third NCAA title, capping a perfect season for the Gamecocks.

The Hawkeyes, powered by superstar guard Clark in her final college season, were going for their first championship.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Emma Bowman
