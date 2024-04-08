© 2024 Connecticut Public

Aroostook officials warn of traffic, mud during eclipse travel

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published April 8, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT
A "drive with caution" sign on the road into Greenville, Maine in Piscataquis County on April 6, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
A "drive with caution" sign on the road into Greenville, Maine in Piscataquis County on April 6, 2024.

With tens of thousands of people expected to travel to Aroostook County, Houlton Police Chief Timothy DeLuca said there are only three things that he knows for sure:

"The eclipse is coming, it's mud season, and things are going to change every day," DeLuca said.

It's a unique challenge, he said, because visitors are expected across the county. DeLuca said sixteen officers from other parts of Maine have been brought in to assist the 10 officers in Houlton's department. And DeLuca has been training volunteers to direct traffic and help with crowds.

Aroostook Emergency Management Director Darren Woods had some advice for visitors coming to the region.

"Be patient," Woods said. "Don't stop on the side of the road. Keep traffic moving as much as possible. Make sure you're wearing your glasses. Be safe and just enjoy the county."

And Woods urged drivers to stay on paved roads to avoid getting stuck in the mud.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent
