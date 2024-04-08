Aroostook officials warn of traffic, mud during eclipse travel

With tens of thousands of people expected to travel to Aroostook County, Houlton Police Chief Timothy DeLuca said there are only three things that he knows for sure:

"The eclipse is coming, it's mud season, and things are going to change every day," DeLuca said.

It's a unique challenge, he said, because visitors are expected across the county. DeLuca said sixteen officers from other parts of Maine have been brought in to assist the 10 officers in Houlton's department. And DeLuca has been training volunteers to direct traffic and help with crowds.

Aroostook Emergency Management Director Darren Woods had some advice for visitors coming to the region.

"Be patient," Woods said. "Don't stop on the side of the road. Keep traffic moving as much as possible. Make sure you're wearing your glasses. Be safe and just enjoy the county."

And Woods urged drivers to stay on paved roads to avoid getting stuck in the mud.