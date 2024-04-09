© 2024 Connecticut Public

Eclipse visitors boost Maine's rural economies

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:09 PM EDT
Visitors in downtown Greeneville, Maine outside of "eclipse headquarters" on April 8, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Visitors in downtown Greeneville, Maine outside of "eclipse headquarters" on April 8, 2024.
Excited visitors preparing for the eclipse on Moosehead Lake in downtown Greenville on April 8, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Excited visitors preparing for the eclipse on Moosehead Lake in downtown Greenville on April 8, 2024.

Businesses in the eclipse's path of totality Monday reaped the financial benefits of tens of thousands of visitors who rented lodging, ate in restaurants, and took part in eclipse celebrations. Matt Polstein is president of New England Outdoor Center on Moosehead Lake. He said 600 people stayed at the adventure resort and paid up to $250 dollars for a day pass for an exclusive eclipse experience.

"We rely on snow for winter business. The eclipse made up for a good part of March business, not all of it but a good part. It was 250,000 dollars for our business," Polstein said.

Polstein said because the eclipse traveled along Maine's "forested fringe" it boosted the economies of rural areas of the state that badly needed it.

Rangeley's Chamber of Commerce estimates that more than 20,000 visitors came to town to experience the eclipse. Lisa Mejorado, Customer Service Manager for the chamber, said every hotel and rental was booked months in advance. She said some visitors asked for information about returning to the area, and believes the town's hospitality is one of the reasons why.

"The businesses and restaurants have such amazing people and they have a way of making the people that come here feel the same," Mejorado said.

She said locals made strong connections with visitors in the days leading up to the event.
Carol Bousquet
