Ford expands a recall of thousands of its Bronco and Escape editions

By Ayana Archie
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ford is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs because gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires. But the recall remedy does not include repairing the fuel leaks.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Ford is recalling newer models of their Bronco and Escape lineups due to concerns that their fuel injectors could crack and cause a fuel leak in the engine compartment, which can lead to fires.

Nearly 43,000 vehicles are impacted by the recall, including the 2022 Escape and the 2022 and 2023 Bronco Sport editions that have 1.5L engines, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Drivers can check the NHTSA website to see if their vehicle has been affected.

If so, owners can visit a Ford dealership to have a drain tube installed, as well as software that detects fuel leaks. The service is free.

The recent recall is an expansion of one Ford made in 2022 for similar reasons.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

