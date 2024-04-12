© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Would you qualify for the jury on a Trump trial? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: Shohei Ohtani, Te-Hina Paopao, former U.S. President Donald J. Trump
Matt Krohn, Getty Images; Steph Chambers/Getty Images; Megan Briggs/Getty Images
From left: Shohei Ohtani, Te-Hina Paopao, former U.S. President Donald J. Trump

As those in the path of totality recover from their collective moment of transcendence, a juicy Trump trial is finally, almost, so-close-you-can-taste-it about to start. But that's next week's quiz fodder.

This week, topics thrown into the flaming quiz pyre include high-energy physics, beloved snacks, music traditions and, of course, viral animals. (Not those, though.) Want an 11/11? Hint: Don't overthink.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content