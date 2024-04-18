© 2024 Connecticut Public

25-year-old Nelly Korda seeks fifth LPGA win in a row

By Gus Contreras,
Justine Kenin
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:32 PM EDT

Can anyone stop Nelly Korda? The 25-year-old women's professional golfer is on an epic winning streak and trying to capture her fifth straight in Houston.

Gus Contreras
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered.

