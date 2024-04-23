© 2024 Connecticut Public

Amid pro-Palestinian protests at Yale, a Passover celebration features a community Seder

Connecticut Public Radio
Published April 23, 2024 at 3:39 PM EDT

Hundreds gathered on the Yale University campus on Monday evening for a peaceful traditional Seder, to mark the start of Passover.

Monday’s ceremony came just hours after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked city intersections.

Dozens were arrested after failing to leave an encampment they set up on Yale grounds. They were demanding that Yale divest from military weapons manufacturers.

New Haven resident Joe Fine, who attended the Seder, says the Israel-Hamas war makes this Passover different than any before.

“A war against humanity is being conducted in the supposed name of the Jews," he said. "As Jews, not despite being Jews but because we’re Jews, we oppose those murders.”

Attendees of the day’s protest lingered on the outskirts of the crowd, participating in or observing the ceremony.

—Abigail Brone, Connecticut Public Radio

