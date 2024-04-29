© 2024 Connecticut Public

Gov. Scott signs law expanding insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:10 PM EDT
A mammography machine sits in front of a hanging quilt of colorful bralets at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
A mammography machine at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.

Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law legislation that will expand insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings.

Dover Rep. Laura Sibilia is the bill's lead sponsor.

She says under the current system, initial screenings must be covered. But some people need follow up diagnostic imaging because of inconclusive results.

Sibilia says the new law will help enhance early detection breast cancer efforts.

"This is kind of a key piece that is missing, 'How can we make sure that we're doing everything we can for diagnostic and imaging which helps lead us to do that diagnosis and early treatment?'" she says.

More from Vermont Public: Opening 'Pandora's Box' and getting my first mammogram

Sibilia says additional rounds of imaging are often subject to cost-sharing expenses, but the new law will ensure they're also fully covered.

"[This is] an important tool to ensure that women, and particularly women without means, are able to take these proactive steps to monitor their health," Sibilia says.

The new law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
