UMass Amherst students, protesting the war in Gaza, set up tent encampment

About 100 UMass Amherst students Monday, protesting Israel's war in Gaza, established a tent encampment near the school's student union.

Ruya Hazeyen, a UMass Amherst senior and the organizer of the demonstration, said they have multiple demands of the school.

"We're saying divest from Israel and companies that are enabling this genocide. We are calling for a democratized campus where students, faculty and the like are listened to, and we are calling for 'cops off campus' and an end to student repression," Hazeyen said.

The latter, she said, would include dropping charges against 57 UMass students arrested in October for occupying a campus building, including herself.

Hazeyen said two people from, what she called the Student Conduct Office, came earlier in the day and warned the group they were not allowed to set up an encampment because they didn't have a land use permit.

NEPM requested a comment from UMass officials about the encampment. As of late Monday afternoon, they had still not provided a statement.

Hazeyen said she has been part of the university's "Students for Justice in Palestine" group since arriving on campus.

"We were like five people three years ago and now we're hundreds and hundreds," said Hazeyen, who is Palestinian and grew up between Turkey and Jordan.

School has been on the back burner Hazeyen said. It's hard to focus when the universities in Gaza have been destroyed. All the students are either displaced or killed, she said.

"I feel morally bankrupt, you know, preaching about Palestine and then sitting there and focusing solely on my schoolwork," said Hazeyen, who is a political science major. She said her grades this semester will definitely take a plunge.

All of this comes as UMass faces an investigation from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights regarding claims made by 18 UMass Amherst students who said the school discriminated against Palestinian students.

Disclosure: The license for NEPM’s main radio signal is held by UMass Amherst. The newsroom operates independently.

