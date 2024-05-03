Lewiston bowling alley reopens 6 months after mass shooting

Just-In-Time Recreation reopened on Friday for the first time since the mass shootings in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 2023 that killed 18 people. Eight people were killed at the bowling alley.

A few dozen people lined up outside of the bowling alley ahead of the official opening at 10 a.m. Owners Justin and Samantha Juray greeted community members, smiling and getting emotional as they hugged friends.

The bowling alley will hold a grand opening ceremony and celebration at 3 p.m. on Friday. Maine Gov. Janet Mills is expected to speak.

The Jurays said they are touched by the outpouring of support they've received, and hope to continue to provide a gathering place for the community.

This story will be updated.