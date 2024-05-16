Family members of Lewiston shooter call for more action on mental health, traumatic brain injuries

Family members of Robert Card II, the man who shot and killed 18 people in Lewiston last October, made several calls to action during testimony Thursday to the commission investigating the shootings.

Nicole and James Herling, Card's sister and brother-in-law, opened their remarks by recognizing the loved ones who were lost on Oct. 25.

The Herlings said they became concerned about Card, an Army reservist, last year. Nicole Herling attributed a change in her brother's behavior to a traumatic brain injury. She said he was exposed to at least 180 shock waves per year for the past nine years while training cadets in weaponry. At one point she showed the commission the helmet he wore to protect his brain.

"To the Department of Defense: It failed," she said. "It's been failing. It's unjust to continue training with explosions and sonic booms until there are protective gear and standards ensuring the safety of all of our soldiers' brains. I won't relent until these changes happen."

Herling told the commission she tried to get her brother help, but most calls to the Army Reserve went unanswered. She said she also faced barriers because she wasn't his next of kin.

"I acknowledge my responsibility as Robbie's sister. I wish I had done everything in my power to get him the help he needed. My pride prevented me from seeking help after rejection. Instead I would feel defeated and withdraw until the next crisis happened," she said.

James Herling said mental health treatment needs to be more readily available.

"Maine, our state is in a current crisis," he said. "Not from just what happened in Lewiston. Even prior to. Seeking for help with counseling is difficult to find. When someone is seeking counseling, it is needed at that time. Not to wait. It has taken our family months to get any counseling assistance."

Card's ex-wife, Cara Lamb, said their son told her a year ago that he was worried about his father's mental health and he didn't feel comfortable visiting him anymore.

She said she struggled to find a way to help Card. It's a problem that needs to be solved, she said, because many people face barriers when they seek mental health treatment for someone they're concerned about.

"What's the answer going to be the next time? What is going to be said to them? Because what was said to us was, 'Well, there's only so much you can do,'" she said.

The Herlings also expressed gratitude for the kindness they and their children have received from local schools, strangers and even survivors of the shootings. Nicole Herling called on everyone to strive for kindness every day.