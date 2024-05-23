© 2024 Connecticut Public

1 in 9 kids in U.S. has received an ADHD diagnosis, according to new study

By Maria Godoy
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT

In 2022, 1 million more children in the U.S. had been diagnosed with ADHD compared to 2016, according to a new study. That means 1 in 9 kids in the U.S. have had an ADHD diagnosis. ADHD is the most common neurodevelopment disorder in kids. Symptoms include inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. Researchers call it an ongoing and expanding public health concern. Embargoed until 12:01 5/23. News spot, short digital and ATC super spot. Maria Godoy. Editor Greenhalgh.

Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
