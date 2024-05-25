Grayson Murray, a 2-time PGA Tour winner, dies at 30

Grayson Murray, a 30-year-old professional golfer and two-time PGA Tour winner, died on Saturday. His cause of death was not announced.

His death comes a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday, citing an unspecified illness. Playing in Fort Worth, Texas, he was 5 over par when he pulled out during the second round of the tournament with two holes remaining.

"We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones. “

Murray had spoken publicly about his struggles with depression and unhealthy alcohol use and how those issues fueled some of his lowest points in his professional career. But he appeared to be on a career comeback after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii in January — his first PGA Tour victory in seven years.

At age 23, the Raleigh, N.C., native won his first PGA Tour title with the Barbasol Championship in 2017 — his rookie year. But his game struggled in the seasons that followed, according to the PGA Tour press release.

At the Sony Open, he recalled that first year on the PGA Tour. “I was young and thought I was invincible — wasn’t doing the correct stuff off the course to really give myself the best chance to succeed out here,” he told reporters.

Last year, he found success again on the Korn Ferry Tour, placing fourth and earning back his spot on the PGA Tour.

In January, he credited sobriety and his supportive family for helping him feel “more at peace inside the ropes.”

“I’m over eight months sober now. I have a beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who is so supportive of me, and my parents are so supportive of me,” he said. “They’re right there with me when I do have those hard days.”

