Neighbor of Alitos Speaks

By Tom Dreisbach
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EDT

Emily Baden was living with her mom in the days after Jan. 6, 2021, when she had an unpleasant run-in with a neighbor -- who turned out to be the wife of a Supreme Court justice.

Copyright 2024 NPR
