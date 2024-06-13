© 2024 Connecticut Public

India defeats the U.S. in a match in the Cricket T20 World Cup

By Becky Sullivan
Published June 13, 2024 at 7:11 AM EDT

The loss to India means the U.S. has a critical match coming up on Friday against Ireland. It's the first time the tournament has been held in the U.S.

