© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 people are dead and 3 others wounded after a shooting in northern Kentucky

By Juliana Kim
Published July 6, 2024 at 1:09 PM EDT

Four people were killed and three others were wounded by gunfire inside a house in northern Kentucky early Saturday morning, local police say. The suspect died from a self-inflicted wound after fleeing the scene.

The Florence Police Department said officers were dispatched at 2:51 a.m. to a private residence in Florence, a city outside Cincinnati.

Officers found four people dead at the scene, while three other gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in "critical but stable condition," police said in a statement.

Police added that the suspect, a male, was found driving on the road, near U.S. Route 42. The suspect and officers were involved in a car chase before he veered off the road and crashed into a ditch.

The suspect had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Law enforcement officials said they believe the suspect acted alone.

No further details had been released on the suspect or the victims as of Saturday morning. The police department is scheduled to hold a press conference on the shooting at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content