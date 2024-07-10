Here are the Vermonters at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has announced the final roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including three Vermonters.
In total, there are 592 members of Team USA.
The Games take place from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
William Bender - Rowing
Billy Bender's hometown is Norwich — a town famous for producing Olympians. He told Vermont Edition that he got into rowing through the inspiration of his older brother, who rowed, and living next door to the crew coach for Hanover High School.
Bender is a current Dartmouth College student. He will compete for Team USA in the men's pair event.
More from Vermont Edition: Vermonter Billy Bender will row for Team USA in the Paris Olympics
Ilona Maher - Rugby
Ilona Maher hails from Burlington and played field hockey, softball and basketball for Burlington High School. She previously represented the United States in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Maher posts often on social media, where her goofy and positive posts have built a following of more than 1 million people. She stars in a deodorant commercial this year featuring the Olympic rugby team.
Elle St. Pierre - Track and field
Elle St. Pierre grew up on a dairy farm in Montgomery and now lives in Berkshire. She competed in the women's 1,500-meter event in Tokyo in 2021, placing 10th. She will compete in the same event this year and is considered a serious contender for a medal.
More from Vermont Edition: How Elle St. Pierre became 'Vermont's best runner'
