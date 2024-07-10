Here are the Vermonters at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has announced the final roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including three Vermonters.

In total, there are 592 members of Team USA.

The Games take place from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, Aug. 11.



William Bender - Rowing

Billy Bender's hometown is Norwich — a town famous for producing Olympians. He told Vermont Edition that he got into rowing through the inspiration of his older brother, who rowed, and living next door to the crew coach for Hanover High School.

Bender is a current Dartmouth College student. He will compete for Team USA in the men's pair event.

More from Vermont Edition: Vermonter Billy Bender will row for Team USA in the Paris Olympics



Ilona Maher - Rugby

Ilona Maher hails from Burlington and played field hockey, softball and basketball for Burlington High School. She previously represented the United States in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Maher posts often on social media, where her goofy and positive posts have built a following of more than 1 million people. She stars in a deodorant commercial this year featuring the Olympic rugby team.

Petr David Josek / Associated Press Elle St. Pierre, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 3,000 meters during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, March 2, 2024. St. Pierre will compete in the 1,500-meter event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Elle St. Pierre - Track and field

Elle St. Pierre grew up on a dairy farm in Montgomery and now lives in Berkshire. She competed in the women's 1,500-meter event in Tokyo in 2021, placing 10th. She will compete in the same event this year and is considered a serious contender for a medal.

More from Vermont Edition: How Elle St. Pierre became 'Vermont's best runner'

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.

