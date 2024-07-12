5 Stop & Shop locations to close in CT by end of 2024

Grocery store giant Stop & Shop will close five Connecticut locations, along with 27 other stores in the Northeast, by Nov. 2, 2024, the company announced Friday. The closings are a part of the company’s plan for future growth, as these locations are underperforming.

“Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind. These stores are outperforming other Stop & Shop stores that haven’t been remodeled,” said the company in a statement.

Current associates at closing locations will be offered other positions within the company, according to the statement.

Stop & Shop employs 58,000 associates and operates around 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

In addition to the Connecticut closings, eight stores in Massachusetts will close, 10 in New Jersey, seven in New York and two stores in Rhode Island.

Connecticut locations that will be closing:

Ansonia

100 Division St.

Danbury

72 Newtown Road

(44 Lake Avenue Ext. will remain open)

Milford

855 Bridgeport Ave

(1360 East Town Road will remain open)

Stamford

1937 West Main St.

(2200 Bedford St. will remain open)

Torrington

211 High St.

(931 Torringford St. will remain open)