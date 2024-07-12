© 2024 Connecticut Public

5 Stop & Shop locations to close in CT by end of 2024

Connecticut Public Radio | By Shanice Rhule
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:33 PM EDT
FILE: Customers wait in line at a Stop & Shop supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve people 60-years and older due to coronavirus concerns, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Teaneck, N.J. For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
John Minchillo
/
AP
Stop & Shop employs 58,000 associates and operates around 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

Grocery store giant Stop & Shop will close five Connecticut locations, along with 27 other stores in the Northeast, by Nov. 2, 2024, the company announced Friday. The closings are a part of the company’s plan for future growth, as these locations are underperforming.

“Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind. These stores are outperforming other Stop & Shop stores that haven’t been remodeled,” said the company in a statement.

Current associates at closing locations will be offered other positions within the company, according to the statement.

In addition to the Connecticut closings, eight stores in Massachusetts will close, 10 in New Jersey, seven in New York and two stores in Rhode Island.

Connecticut locations that will be closing: 

Ansonia

100 Division St.

Danbury

72 Newtown Road

(44 Lake Avenue Ext. will remain open)

Milford

855 Bridgeport Ave

(1360 East Town Road will remain open)

Stamford

1937 West Main St.

(2200 Bedford St. will remain open)

Torrington

211 High St.

(931 Torringford St. will remain open)
Shanice Rhule
Shanice Rhule is a recent graduate of the University of Connecticut where she has written for her school’s newspaper and radio station. She has previously worked with Connecticut Public as a Social Media Intern and is currently their Dow Jones Digital Media Intern for the summer of 2024.
See stories by Shanice Rhule

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate