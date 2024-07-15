© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Haven child care center innovates to address teacher, housing shortage

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:38 PM EDT
(L-R) Friends Center for Children teachers Paris Pierce, Eric Gil, and Justin Cross stand in front of the new construction. Gil and Cross will move into the home once it's completed; Pierce and her three children already live in another house on the lot.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
(L-R) Friends Center for Children teachers Paris Pierce, Eric Gil, and Justin Cross stand in front of the new construction. Gil and Cross will move into the home once it's completed; Pierce and her three children already live in another house on the lot.

A New Haven-based childcare center is continuing on its mission to ease the financial strain on early childhood educators by building rent-free homes for staff.

Friends Center for Children’s newest home will house Eric Gil, 23, and his co-worker, Justin Cross, 25. Gil's brother will also live in the house.

Not having to worry about making rent will help me tremendously in becoming independent, and it will give me and my younger brother our own space where my worries will be fewer so that I can perform my job even better,” Gil said.

Executive Director Allyx Schiavone receives a tour of the construction.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Executive Director Allyx Schiavone receives a tour of the construction.

By this fall, eight employees and their families will be living rent-free. And by 2028, the number of educators housed will jump to 24, according to Executive Director Allyx Schiavone.

“This solution, this unique model that we're here to celebrate, is so much more than housing,” Schiavone said as she stood in front of the newest construction. “The underlying concept of the Friends Center teacher housing initiative is to challenge the way that our country funds early childhood education.”

Schiavone said the project began in 2019 as a unique approach to low educator wages (the average early childhood educator makes $29,500 a year) and high costs of living.

She compared it to planting a garden of perennials instead of annuals — making sure that the investment in the staff goes beyond a paycheck.

“With an annual salary benefit of $550,000 on our $3.75 million total investment into teacher housing, we capture a 14.7% rate of return and are able to recoup our original investment in less than seven years,” Schiavone said.

The project is in partnership with Yale University’s School of Architecture — graduate students design and build the house as part of their training.

A 3-D model of the new home.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
A 3-D model of the new home.

“To be able to partner with the Friends Center allows us to harness the ambition and the optimism of my students to provide for deservedly dignified housing to the teachers of the Friend Center,” Yale School of Architecture’s Jim Vlock First Year Building Project Director Adam Hopfner said.

Friends Center for Children serves more than 100 kids in New Haven with three more centers under construction, including one that used to be the Cine-4 Theater on Flint Street.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content