What we saw at the RNC in Milwaukee

Keren Carrión is a short-form video producer and photojournalist on the NPR visuals team. Originally from Puerto Rico, she has lived in Connecticut and Washington D.C., where she graduated from George Washington University with a BFA in Photojournalism. She spent two years as a photojournalist for NPR's affiliate station in Dallas through Report for America. Previously, she worked with CNN as a video editor in Atlanta, and has interned with Univision, USA Today, The Hill, and the New York Times Student Journalism Institute.
