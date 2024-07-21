Massachusetts Democrats applaud Biden for dropping out, thank him for his service

Soon after President Joe Biden on Sunday announced his intention to give up his reelection campaign, Massachusetts Democrats began to weigh in with statements of support for his decision and praise for his half-century of accomplishments.

"President Biden’s decision today not to seek reelection is the ultimate example of putting the country first — something Joe Biden has done over and over again in his unparalleled career. We are all deeply grateful to President Biden for his lifetime of service," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "Thank you, Mr. President."

Healey lauded Biden's record in the White House, saying he has led on economic, domestic and foreign relations issues "with decency, empathy and brought Americans together."

"Joe Biden ran for President to restore the soul of our country and defeat the greatest threat our democracy has ever seen. And that’s exactly what he did," Healey said.

Following Biden's much-criticized debate performance on June 27, Healey released a statement about a week later, urging Biden to "listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump."

The New York Times previously reported that Healey had said Biden's "political position was 'irretrievable'" during a call with the White House and other Democratic governors.

The Massachusetts Democratic Party also released a statement shortly after Biden's announcement. The party said Biden "will go down in history as one of the greatest leaders our nation has ever had."

"It takes a man of great honor and breathtaking humility to commit his entire life to the service of others, and we are incredibly lucky to have a President who possesses perhaps the greatest trait of any leader; the willingness to relinquish a position of power and allow another to take his place," the statement said.

The party ticked off Biden's accomplishments in office, including student loan forgiveness programs and a bipartisan infrastructure law.

"And now, by making the selfless choice to step aside, he has set the Democratic Party on a course for the future in which all of us, everywhere, are motivated not by preservation of the status quo, but by those bold, decisive, but necessary actions by which we change society for the better," the statement said.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, in a statement Sunday, did not specifically comment on Biden's decision to drop of the race. Neal, a Springfield Democrat, called Biden "the most consequential president in the modern era," citing pandemic relief legislation, the infrastructure bill and more.

“Governing is not easy, but Joe Biden dedicated his life’s work to improving the lives of all Americans and ensuring we live up to our nation’s creed. His success weighs heavily on a grateful nation, and I will forever remain among his biggest fans. Thank you, Mr. President," Neal said.

None of the statements from Neal, Healey or the state party mentioned Biden's endorsed successor, Vice President Kamala Harris.