© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel says it struck Beirut after an attack in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

By James Hider
Published July 30, 2024 at 1:51 PM EDT
A view of buildings shows damage after what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, on Tuesday.
Ahmad Al-Kerdi
/
Reuters
A view of buildings shows damage after what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, on Tuesday.

Israel says its forces carried out a “targeted strike” in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital of Beirut Tuesday in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed 12 children and teens on Saturday in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said in a statement it was targeting a commander of the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah which it blamed for Sunday's rocket attack.

A large explosion rocked the southern part of the city, witnesses said, and video from the scene showed a large cloud of smoke rising from the area.

The strike came as the international community urged restraint from both sides, fearing that an escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border could spark an all-out war.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
James Hider
James Hider is NPR's Middle East editor.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content