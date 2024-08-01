© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrats say Harris has enough support to be the 2024 Democratic nominee

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:21 PM EDT
Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30 in Atlanta.
Julia Beverly
/
Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30 in Atlanta.

Updated August 02, 2024 at 14:04 PM ET

For more on the 2024 election, head to the NPR Network's live updates page.

Vice President Harris has secured enough votes from Democratic convention delegates to become her party’s nominee for president.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison made that announcement during a Harris campaign livestream. It came as Democratic delegates continue to cast virtual ballots in a roll call that began on Thursday morning and ends Monday evening.

The vice president herself also joined the call. "We are going to win this election," she said.

After President Biden's departure from the race, the party announced Tuesday that Harris was the only candidate who qualified for the ballot.

The roll call is on an accelerated timeline to ensure state ballot deadlines are met. The party is holding its actual convention later this month, in Chicago.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content