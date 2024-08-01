© 2024 Connecticut Public

The virtual roll call to make Harris the official Democratic nominee is underway

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:21 PM EDT
Vice President Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, delivers remarks before departing Houston on Thursday.
Mark Felix
/
AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, delivers remarks before departing Houston on Thursday.

The virtual roll call to make Vice President Kamala Harris the Democratic presidential nominee is underway.

After President Biden's departure from the race, the party announced Tuesday that Harris was the only candidate who qualified for the ballot.

The virtual roll call began Thursday morning, and will conclude Monday evening, the deadline for Democratic delegates to return their ballots.

The roll call is on an accelerated timeline to ensure state ballot deadlines are met. The party is holding its actual convention later this month, in Chicago.

Harris will announce her running mate within days, and her campaign has already announced the new ticket will hold rallies in swing states, beginning Tuesday.

Here's Democrats' delegate tally:

