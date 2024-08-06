© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CPTV's signal in parts of southwestern Connecticut is off air due to a power outage. Watch CPTV live anytime at http://ctpublic.org/cptv

Senator Amy Klobuchar on Vice President Harris picking Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate

By A Martínez
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joining the White House ticket.

Copyright 2024 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate