The rollout for the updated FAFSA application has been delayed — again

By Ayana Archie
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:55 AM EDT
Screenshot by NPR
Since the new FAFSA launched on Dec. 30, 2023, the form has only been available for short periods of time. That changed this week. On Tuesday, the U.S. Education Department said applicants will now have 24-hour access.

The Department of Education has again delayed the rollout of its updated federal financial aid application, known as FAFSA.

The agency said Wednesday it will begin testing the 2025-2026 Free Application for Federal Student Aid in October, among “a limited set of students and institutions,” before circulating it to the general public in December.

Typically, the form is made available in October, and students fill it out for the following academic year. However, the form for the 2024-2025 cycle was also delayed to December last year, as the department worked to update its technology – per a congressional mandate. In the process, families’ incomes were not adjusted for inflation, which caused a $1.8 billion deficit in available aid.

Students’ data were not processed with colleges and universities until March, and their financial aid offers did not come through until April.

“Following a challenging 2024-25 FAFSA cycle, the Department listened carefully to the input of students, families, and higher education institutions, made substantial changes to leadership and operations at Federal Student Aid, and is taking a new approach this year that will significantly improve the FAFSA experience,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

The Department of Education said it would keep students updated throughout the testing process.

NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie
