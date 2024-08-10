Photos: Family of Michael Brown Jr. marches on Ferguson 10 years later

On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed by a white Ferguson, Mo., police officer.
Brown's body laid in the street for hours before protests erupted in the north St. Louis County town and around the country. The moment was a flashpoint, sparking renewed calls for justice against police brutality and an emphasis on supporting Black communities.
Michael Brown Sr. and his wife Cal Brown founded the Chosen For Change Organization to turn their pain into purpose.
The nonprofit has a slew of community programming to support the families of those who have lost a child.
Lezley McSpadden, Brown Jr.’s mother, also founded The Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation in the wake of her son’s death.
On Friday, Brown Sr. led a multi-mile unity march from Normandy High School — where Brown Jr. graduated 8 days before he was killed — to Canfield Drive, the site of his son’s death.
“I’m not gonna never let the world forget about my son,” he told St. Louis Public Radio on Friday. “We wanted to show what he did in his life before the hashtag.”
This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members —
listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a
community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.
Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are
building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.