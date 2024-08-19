© 2024 Connecticut Public

CT fire chief describes effort to try to rescue 2 motorists caught in raging floodwaters

Connecticut Public Radio
Published August 19, 2024 at 8:04 PM EDT

Sunday's severe storms pounded Southwestern Connecticut, dumping 10 to 12 inches of rain. One town saw 16 inches.

All that rain resulted in flash flooding; the fast-moving water covered roads and tore down bridges.

It also led to two deaths.

The bodies of two women were recovered Monday in the town of Oxford.

Oxford Fire Chief Scott Pelletier described how firefighters tried to rescue them from floodwaters along the Little River.

