Sen. Mark Kelly warns of America’s international standing if Trump is reelected

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona warned Americans during his speech that another Trump term would be calamitous for the country’s standing in the world.

Among other things, he criticized former President Donald Trump’s past remarks on Russia. In particular, he went after Trump’s reluctance to hold Russia accountable for their invasion of Ukraine — as well as his lack of commitment to NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In comparison, he said Vice President Harris “always championed America’s support for NATO.”

"Let’s prove that America is still the leader the world needs today by electing the leader we need right now Kamala Harris," he said.

Kelly also said that Trump often skipped his intelligence briefings when he was president and called servicemen “suckers and losers.”

He said that the rest of the “world laughs at Trump” and that if he is re-elected the country’s alliances would be at stake.

“If we fall for that again and make him the commander and chief, the only suckers will be us,” he said.

