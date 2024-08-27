During Overdose Awareness Week, CT officials highlight efforts to fight opioid epidemic

To highlight Overdose Awareness Week, Connecticut state and local leaders are coming together to raise awareness about the state’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

Over the past five years, Connecticut has led nationwide efforts to secure more than $50 billion nationwide to combat the opioid epidemic. Attorney General William Tong helped secure $600 million for Connecticut to support treatment, prevention and recovery.

"I am thinking of the thousands of Connecticut families who have lost children, parents, and loved ones to opioid addiction, as well the people in our state who are still fighting to recover and free themselves from addiction," Tong said in a statement. "With the money to support treatment, prevention and recovery services on its way to hard hit communities, the day is coming closer when we can finally get everyone the help they deserve and put an end to the pain and suffering caused by this epidemic.”

International Overdose Awareness Day is Saturday.