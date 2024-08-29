It's Labor Day weekend. So who are the people in red marching across the Bourne Bridge?

On Friday, members of an international climate and environmental movement, Extinction Rebellion, will demonstrate on the Bourne Bridge.

The point of mobilizing the “Red Rebel Brigade” locally is to raise Labor Day tourists’ awareness about how climate change will affect the Cape and Islands, according to a statement from the group.

The Red Rebels, who are silent and synchronized throughout their demonstration, plan to walk slowly back and forth across the bridge from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 pm, as drivers crawl through traffic.

Paul Scharff, who guided the so-called “Red Rebel Brigade,” told CAI in 2022 that he hopes people will take a moment to consider their message as they take in the unusual sight.

“The red is eye catching,” he said. “The red is the blood that unites us all. The red is passion. And the red is the blood that has been spilled already by extinction and other terrible things that have happened as a result of climate change.”

It’s the fourth year the “international performance activist troupe” has travelled to the region.

