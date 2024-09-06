© 2024 Connecticut Public

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has died from unknown causes

By Rodney Carmichael
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:49 PM EDT

The Hip hop star Rich Homie Quan rose to fame nationally in 2013 with his first hit single “Some Type of Way.” He died Thursday from unknown causes.

Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
