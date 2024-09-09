© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Congress returns, CT lawmaker priorities are in limbo

Connecticut Public Radio
Published September 9, 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT

Congress returns this week with a small window in September to work on must-pass legislation. That could put some Connecticut priorities in limbo until at least after the November election.

Federal lawmakers are likely to negotiate another short-term spending bill to keep the government funded at least through the November elections.

But the delay over passing a new set of appropriations bills could put a hold on issues that are significant for Connecticut's congressional delegation.

That would extend debate over whether Congress should restore funding in the next fiscal year for a second Virginia-class submarine manufactured by Electric Boat.

The expiration of the Farm Bill has the same Sept. 30 deadline as government funding. But holdups over nutrition benefits are likely to stall reauthorization. And that means lawmakers will likely be forced to extend the current version yet again without new benefits for farmers.

—Lisa Hagen, Connecticut Public/Connecticut Mirror

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate