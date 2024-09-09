As Congress returns, CT lawmaker priorities are in limbo

Congress returns this week with a small window in September to work on must-pass legislation. That could put some Connecticut priorities in limbo until at least after the November election.

Federal lawmakers are likely to negotiate another short-term spending bill to keep the government funded at least through the November elections.

But the delay over passing a new set of appropriations bills could put a hold on issues that are significant for Connecticut's congressional delegation.

That would extend debate over whether Congress should restore funding in the next fiscal year for a second Virginia-class submarine manufactured by Electric Boat.

The expiration of the Farm Bill has the same Sept. 30 deadline as government funding. But holdups over nutrition benefits are likely to stall reauthorization. And that means lawmakers will likely be forced to extend the current version yet again without new benefits for farmers.

—Lisa Hagen, Connecticut Public/Connecticut Mirror