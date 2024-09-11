© 2024 Connecticut Public

A CT mother reflects on losing her son on 9/11 and how she helps others recover from trauma

Connecticut Public Radio
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:48 AM EDT

On this day, 23 years ago, hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, as well as the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed. They include 161 people with ties to Connecticut.

The names of the Connecticut victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were read at a recent ceremony — they include Brad Fatchet. For the next few minutes, we’re going to hear from his mother, Mary Fatchet. Back in 2016, she spoke with Connecticut Public’s Lucy Nalpathanchil on "Where We Live." She reflects on the day he died — and how 9/11 motivated her to take action and help others.

She formed Voices Center for Resilience — a nonprofit that helps communities recover from traumatic events. The group also provides support and resources that promote mental health care and wellness for victims’ families, as well as responders and survivors.

