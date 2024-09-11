© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the song 'Superman' provided comfort to the country following the 9/11 attacks

Connecticut Public Radio
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:50 AM EDT

The song "Superman (It's Not Easy)" was one of the songs that Americans turned to in the days and weeks following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, offering comfort and a chance to reflect.

As we mark the 23rd anniversary of the attacks, we’re going to spend a few minutes exploring the significance of this particular song, from the musician who came up with it — John Ondrasik, better known by his stage name, Five for Fighting.

We’re going to revisit a conversation from "Where We Live." Connecticut Public’s Catherine Shen talked with Ondrasik last year about how he developed the song – and about how music can help us during our darkest moments.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate