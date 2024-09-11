How the song 'Superman' provided comfort to the country following the 9/11 attacks

The song "Superman (It's Not Easy)" was one of the songs that Americans turned to in the days and weeks following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, offering comfort and a chance to reflect.

As we mark the 23rd anniversary of the attacks, we’re going to spend a few minutes exploring the significance of this particular song, from the musician who came up with it — John Ondrasik, better known by his stage name, Five for Fighting.

We’re going to revisit a conversation from "Where We Live." Connecticut Public’s Catherine Shen talked with Ondrasik last year about how he developed the song – and about how music can help us during our darkest moments.