Clydesdales, crazy burgers and Ludacris: Here's what's new at The Big E this year

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pour into the fairgrounds in West Springfield as the Eastern States Exposition — aka “The Big E” — returns for its annual 17-day run.

The Big E is the largest fair on the eastern seaboard and fifth-largest in all of the U.S. and Canada. Attendance totaled more than 1.4 million people in 2023 (and that was a down year).

Originally conceived to showcase farm animals and equipment, the modern-day Big E has become known just as much — if not more — for its live concerts and ever-inventive food. This year is no different, with new attractions, an updated menu and a whole day of cheap eats.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s new:

This year brings more than 75 new bites to try across the grounds.

You’ll find pickle fries, four flavors of Dole Whip, Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails, buffalo chicken poutine, cornbread sundaes and deep-fried ice cream sandwiches, as well as fresh takes on two of The Big E’s classics.

“The Big E is known for its cream puffs and Craz-E burger,” Anne-Alise Pietruska, a spokesperson for the fair, told me.

The Big E Bakery debuts a new cream puff flavor annually. This year, it’s cookies and cream, “and it’s delicious,” said Pietruska.

The fair’s cheesy, doughnut-based Craz-E bacon burger has also been reimagined. Instead of using a single doughnut sliced in half as the burger’s buns, it uses two full doughnuts as buns — a glazed yeast doughnut on top and a plain cake doughnut on the bottom. (You can even choose to have your doughnuts rolled in crumbled Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for a little extra heat.)

Can’t decide what to try? Visit the Big E this Monday, Sept. 16, for their “three-buck bites” day.

“Over 70 participating food vendors will offer a smaller item on their menu for $3, so fairgoers can sample lots of different foods and graze their way through the Big E,” Pietruska said.

You’ll also be able to find gluten-free and vegan options on the grounds. Just check this online guide.

Agricultural attractions

Speaking of grazing, farm animals of all sorts will be on display at the Big E, alongside a number of eye-popping agricultural products, like massive pumpkins and supersize squash. You can meet baby chicks (and maybe even watch them hatch!) at the fair’s Farm-a-Rama corner or visit the farmers’ market for fresh cheese, cider and wine slushies. Here’s a full schedule of agricultural competitions and events that will take place this year.

Loyalists to the Big E may also notice a new animal addition to the fair’s daily Mardi Gras-themed parade.

“We have a new stable of Clydesdales coming out,” said Pietruska.

The Hallamore Clydesdales of Lakeville — which had been a part of the parade for nearly 50 fair seasons — have retired. The new hitch featuring the HKS Clydesdales of Duxbury will now take center stage. You can admire the grandeur of these powerful horses up close in their stalls at Farm-a-Rama.

What to watch

The Big E arena will host nine ticketed concerts with performances from major artists like Ludacris, Diplo, Public Enemy and (Gen Z, get ready) Big Time Rush.

“We switched our arena shows to a ticketed format, which has allowed us to procure larger acts,” Pietruska said. (Tickets cost $39 to $69 depending on the performer, but they do include admission to the rest of the fair.)

If you can’t snag a seat at the arena shows, they’re also offering lots of free entertainment, including musical acts from emerging regional artists to circus performances.

And if that’s not your cup of tea, you can always head over to the farm side of things to watch oxen pull up to 3,300 pounds or observe a sheepdog demonstration. After all, it is an agricultural fair.

“There’s something for everyone,” said Pietruska.

P.S. — Saturdays and Sundays are usually the busiest at the Big E, often exceeding 100,000 attendees per day. If you want to avoid the traffic and crowds, Pietruska suggests taking a vacation day to visit during the week. “That’s really the best time to come,” she told New England Public Media.

