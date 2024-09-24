Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Manu Chao, Linda Diaz and Solo Fernández

This week on Alt.Latino, Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras talk about an exciting new album from Manu Chao on the way — his first in 17 years — and their favorite recent songs from artists like the Dominican indie rock band Solo Fernández, ethereal pop from Tiny Desk Contest Winner Linda Diaz and more.

Ana and Felix are starting something new this week. Felix always says it, but it's not a Mexican party until someone cries. So every episode starting today, they'll talk to a listener about a song that moves them to tears.

And they want to know, what song moves you to tears? Email alt.latino@npr.org for a chance to be featured on the show.

Songs featured in this episode:

Janeiro feat. André Viamonte, "LEGO"

Manu Chao, "São Paulo Motoboy"

Solo Fernández, "TELESCOPIO"

Solo Fernández, "BROOKLYN"

Solo Fernández, "TÚ NUNCA DEJARÁS DE SER POESÍA"

Linda Diaz feat. Solomon Fox, "Watching Ourselves Die"

Julieta Rada, "Baile del Candombe"

Amaia Miranda, "Mientras vivas brilla"

Nick Drake, "Pink Moon"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Suraya Mohamed. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2024 NPR