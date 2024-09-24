© 2024 Connecticut Public

Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Manu Chao, Linda Diaz and Solo Fernández

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published September 24, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
Manu Chao is a featured artist on this week's Alt.Latino.
Moises Saman - Magnum Photos
Manu Chao is a featured artist on this week's Alt.Latino.

This week on Alt.Latino, Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras talk about an exciting new album from Manu Chao on the way — his first in 17 years — and their favorite recent songs from artists like the Dominican indie rock band Solo Fernández, ethereal pop from Tiny Desk Contest Winner Linda Diaz and more.

Ana and Felix are starting something new this week. Felix always says it, but it's not a Mexican party until someone cries. So every episode starting today, they'll talk to a listener about a song that moves them to tears.

And they want to know, what song moves you to tears? Email alt.latino@npr.org for a chance to be featured on the show.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Janeiro feat. André Viamonte, "LEGO"
  • Manu Chao, "São Paulo Motoboy"
  • Solo Fernández, "TELESCOPIO"
  • Solo Fernández, "BROOKLYN"
  • Solo Fernández, "TÚ NUNCA DEJARÁS DE SER POESÍA"
  • Linda Diaz feat. Solomon Fox, "Watching Ourselves Die"
  • Julieta Rada, "Baile del Candombe"
  • Amaia Miranda, "Mientras vivas brilla"
  • Nick Drake, "Pink Moon"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Suraya Mohamed. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: September 19, 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of this podcast episode misspelled the artist name Janeiro as Janiero.
Latino
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.

